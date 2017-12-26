Crime

Bellingham man arrested for sharing child porn, police say

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

December 26, 2017 02:39 PM

A Bellingham man was arrested Dec. 21 after a Department of Homeland Security investigation revealed he was involved in possessing and sharing child pornography, according to Sgt. Claudia Murphy with the Family Crimes Unit of Bellingham Police.

Andrew Lawrence Honkala, 30, was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, viewing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Honkala’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 29.

In early September, the Homeland Security Investigations team opened an investigation into shared child pornography files. Honkala was later developed as the suspect, Murphy said, and in October detectives got a search warrant to look at Honkala’s home in the 100 block of E. Holly Street.

Homeland Security agents from the Blaine sector and a Bellingham Police detective found more child pornography files in Honkala’s home, as well as the electronic devices used to download, view, possess and share the images, Murphy said.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

