Suspect charged with first-degree murder in 1989 death of Mandy Stavik

Whatcom County prosecutors filed formal charges Thursday, Dec. 14 against Timothy Forrest Bass, the suspect in the 1989 abduction, rape and murder of 18-year-old Amanda T. “Mandy” Stavik of the Acme area.

Bass, 50, of Everson was arrested Tuesday morning by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. The court set bail at $1 million for Bass Wednesday afternoon.

Whatcom County Prosecutor David McEachran charged Bass with first-degree murder.

If convicted, Bass could be sentenced from 20 years to life in prison and face up to a $50,000 fine.

Bass’ next court appearance is Dec. 22 at 9 a.m