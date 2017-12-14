Attorney Doug Hyldahl, left represents Timothy Forrest Bass, 50, of Everson at his first appearance Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Whatcom Superior Court. Bass was arrested Tuesday morning by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the 1989 abduction and murder of 18-year-old Amanda “Mandy” Stavik of Acme.
Attorney Doug Hyldahl, left represents Timothy Forrest Bass, 50, of Everson at his first appearance Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Whatcom Superior Court. Bass was arrested Tuesday morning by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the 1989 abduction and murder of 18-year-old Amanda “Mandy” Stavik of Acme. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Attorney Doug Hyldahl, left represents Timothy Forrest Bass, 50, of Everson at his first appearance Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Whatcom Superior Court. Bass was arrested Tuesday morning by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the 1989 abduction and murder of 18-year-old Amanda “Mandy” Stavik of Acme. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Crime

Suspect charged with first-degree murder in 1989 death of Mandy Stavik

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

More from the series

More on the Mandy Stavik case

Read about the arrest in the Mandy Stavik murder, plus other coverage of her 1989 disappearance.

Expand All

December 14, 2017 02:06 PM

Whatcom County prosecutors filed formal charges Thursday, Dec. 14 against Timothy Forrest Bass, the suspect in the 1989 abduction, rape and murder of 18-year-old Amanda T. “Mandy” Stavik of the Acme area.

Bass, 50, of Everson was arrested Tuesday morning by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. The court set bail at $1 million for Bass Wednesday afternoon.

Whatcom County Prosecutor David McEachran charged Bass with first-degree murder.

If convicted, Bass could be sentenced from 20 years to life in prison and face up to a $50,000 fine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bass’ next court appearance is Dec. 22 at 9 a.m

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prosecutor details arrest of Mandy Stavik murder suspect

    Whatcom County Prosecutor David McEachran explains how detectives arrested Timothy Forrest Bass, 50, of Everson in connection with the 1989 abduction and murder of 18-year-old Mandy Stavik of Acme, at Bass’s first appearance Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Whatcom Superior Court.

Prosecutor details arrest of Mandy Stavik murder suspect

Prosecutor details arrest of Mandy Stavik murder suspect 3:24

Prosecutor details arrest of Mandy Stavik murder suspect
A look back at images from the Mandy Stavik case 0:41

A look back at images from the Mandy Stavik case
After 28 years, the Whatcom County Sheriff announces an arrest for Mandy Stavik's murder 10:23

After 28 years, the Whatcom County Sheriff announces an arrest for Mandy Stavik's murder

View More Video