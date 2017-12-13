Coworker gave plastic cup, Coke can, that led to identity of suspect in 1989 Stavik murder case

More Videos 3:24 Prosecutor details arrest of Mandy Stavik murder suspect Pause 0:41 A look back at images from the Mandy Stavik case 10:23 After 28 years, the Whatcom County Sheriff announces an arrest for Mandy Stavik's murder 1:17 Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 1:08 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Raven the cat 4:13 Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road 3:42 Do you know what vaccines you need? 1:15 Poor play dooms Huskies in loss to Gonzaga 3:07 Trump accusers ask Congress to investigate sexual misconduct Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Prosecutor details arrest of Mandy Stavik murder suspect Whatcom County Prosecutor David McEachran explains how detectives arrested Timothy Forrest Bass, 50, of Everson in connection with the 1989 abduction and murder of 18-year-old Amanda T. “Mandy” Stavik of Acme, at Bass’s first appearance Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Whatcom Superior Court. Whatcom County Prosecutor David McEachran explains how detectives arrested Timothy Forrest Bass, 50, of Everson in connection with the 1989 abduction and murder of 18-year-old Amanda T. “Mandy” Stavik of Acme, at Bass’s first appearance Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Whatcom Superior Court. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Whatcom County Prosecutor David McEachran explains how detectives arrested Timothy Forrest Bass, 50, of Everson in connection with the 1989 abduction and murder of 18-year-old Amanda T. “Mandy” Stavik of Acme, at Bass’s first appearance Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Whatcom Superior Court. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com