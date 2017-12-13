Arrest in lewd conduct at convenience store near WWU

Bellingham Police have arrested a suspect in a recent indecent exposure case, but it was unknown if that suspect is connected to other recent crimes.
“I have just been informed by our Investigations Division that an arrest has been made in the JJ’s Food Stop indecent exposure incident, the one with the surveillance image we sent out,” said Lt. Don Almer.
Western Washington University sent a text message to students and staff warning of the incident just south of campus at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the text and a subsequent email, the man bought a beer and exposed himself to a woman behind the counter at JJ’s Food Stop, 2219 Douglas Ave.
Police said it was unknown whether the incident is linked to more than two dozen incidents of lewd conduct, voyeurism and at least one assault on the WWU campus and in surrounding neighborhoods since late summer.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
