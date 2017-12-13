From Herald archives: Clipper teen presumed kidnapped after disappearing while on jog

Peggy Price, in stripped sweater, tells mourners that “love is stronger than fear, and that we have a choice not to live our lives in fear” during a Dec. 30, 1989, walk in memory of Amanda “Mandy” Theresa Stavik, 18, who disappeared Nov. 24, 1989, after going jogging near her mother’s home near Acme in Whatcom County, Washington. Searchers found Mandy’s body Nov. 27, 1989 along the south fork of the Nooksack River. Staff The Bellingham Herald file