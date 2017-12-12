For the third time in four days, a man exposed himself near WWU campus

Another instance of indecent exposure, the third in four days, was reported overnight in a neighborhood near Western Washington University.

A description of the suspect in the Monday night incident roughly matches the description of a suspect from early Friday morning.

Both occurred north of the Western campus, but Bellingham Police have not said if those two recent crimes are related, or if they can be linked to the more than two dozen instances of voyeurism and lewd conduct over late summer and fall that they believe were committed by the same man. Most of those crimes occurred on campus or in surrounding neighborhoods.

A photo of the suspect in the third recent incident – reported late Saturday night at a convenience store south of campus – doesn’t appear to match a sketch of the suspect from Friday morning’s incident. A description on the suspect in Monday’s incident only mentioned a black hoodie or black jacket with a hood.

Monday’s night’s crime was reported at 11:35 p.m. in the 900 block of North Garden Street, in the Sehome neighborhood north of campus, according to an email sent about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday by WWU officials to students, staff and others. The email was accompanied by a brief text message.

“A resident told police his roommate looked out the kitchen window of the residence and she saw a man exposing himself,” the email said. “The man, wearing a black hoodie, then ran off on foot. Police searched the area but did not find the suspect.”

A man wearing a black hoodie was the description of a suspect from the incident reported at 5:10 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Gladstone Street in the York neighborhood north of campus.

Anyone with information which could lead to the identification of the suspect in this case is asked to contact Detective Sue Howell at 360-778-8682, or the police tip line at cob.org.