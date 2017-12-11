File McClatchy
After his fourth DUI arrest, he faces a stiffer charge

By Robert Mittendorf

December 11, 2017 03:07 PM

A Bellingham man faces felony charges after his arrest early Saturday for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

Joseph Robert Busch, 28, remained in custody Monday at the Whatcom County Jail, according to jail records.

Busch was arrested after a traffic stop at 1:29 a.m. Saturday on East Sunset Drive eastbound from James Street, said Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer. He said the arresting officer saw Busch driving erratically and that Busch refused to perform field sobriety tests.

“It appears that a blood draw was administered, the results of which are pending,” Almer said.

“Busch’s driving status is revoked second degree and has had three prior DUI arrests in the past 10 years, two of which resulted in convictions,” he said.

