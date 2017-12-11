Bellingham Police released this sketch of a man suspected of masturbating at 5:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8 in the 700 block of Gladstone Street near Iron Street in Bellingham, Washington.
Bellingham Police released this sketch of a man suspected of masturbating at 5:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8 in the 700 block of Gladstone Street near Iron Street in Bellingham, Washington. Bellingham Police Dept. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Police released this sketch of a man suspected of masturbating at 5:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8 in the 700 block of Gladstone Street near Iron Street in Bellingham, Washington. Bellingham Police Dept. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Crime

Another lewd conduct, and a new sketch of a suspect

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

December 11, 2017 02:11 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A man exposed himself to a Happy Valley convenience store clerk late Saturday, and Bellingham Police have released a sketch of a suspect in a similar instance from Dec. 8.

Police said it was unknown immediately whether the two crimes were related, or whether either incident is linked to more than two dozen incidents of lewd conduct, voyeurism and at least one assault on the WWU campus and in surrounding neighborhoods since late summer.

Western Washington University sent a text message to students and staff warning of the incident just south of campus at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the text and a subsequent email, the man bought a beer and exposed himself to a woman behind the counter at JJ’s Food Stop, 2219 Douglas Ave.

“The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, early to mid-20s, 5 foot 6 inches tall, wearing a medium white or gray T-shirt and pajama pants,” the WWU email said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police searched the area but did not find the man.

On Sunday, Bellingham Police released a sketch of a man suspected of masturbating at 5:10 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Gladstone Street near Iron Street north of campus early Friday morning.

“The suspect in this case was seen by a citizen who was going to work and noticed him standing across the street, under a street light, where he was observed masturbating,” said family crimes Sgt. Claudia Murphy.

Murphy said the witness described the man as approximately 5-foot-8, average build, with very short brown hair and scruffy facial hair, but not a beard. He was wearing a baggy black hoodie and baggy black pants.

“It should be noted that while the facts are similar in nature to several instances of voyeurism and indecent exposure over the past two months, we cannot be sure that this suspect is linked to all of the cases,” Murphy said.

Anyone with information which could lead to the identification of the suspect in this case is asked to contact Detective Sue Howell at 360-778-8682, or the police tip line at cob.org

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bellingham Police release names of family found dead

    Police have identified the three people found dead Monday afternoon in a Cordata neighborhood home as the victims of a homicide-suicide. Police identified the victims as Tanya Rowe, husband Kevin Rowe, and their 5-year-old son Benton.

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 1:17

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead
Police find three dead at Bellingham home 0:41

Police find three dead at Bellingham home

Body cam video shows Bellingham police officer shooting dog 2:00

Body cam video shows Bellingham police officer shooting dog

View More Video