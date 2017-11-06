‘This story should be about her:’ Ex-pro football player is suspect in wife’s death in Utah

A former professional football player who ran youth football and fitness camps in Bellingham has been named by authorities in Utah as the prime suspect in his wife’s killing.
Park City Police said 28-year-old Keri “KC” McClanahan – the wife of Anthony Darnel McClanahan – was found dead in the Park Regency hotel on Thursday.
Keri McClanahan, formerly Keri Ridenour of Bellingham, died of a knife wound to her throat, police said.
The couple was married in January but their relationship has had a history of domestic violence, accoding to Keri’s sister, Heather Gauf, in an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune. Gauf owns Bella Body & Soul in Fairhaven.
Keri and Anthony McClanahan shared a home in Arizona but she recently had “sought refuge” in Utah, Gauf said. Keri had a 9-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. Neither are Anthony McClanahan’s child.
“She was such an amazing mother and such a beautiful humanitarian,” Gauf said. Keri recently spent time volunteering in Texas and Florida to help hurricane victims. “This story should be about her.”
The Deseret News said prosecutors in Summit County, Utah, are reviewing possible charges against Anthony McClanahan.
He remained jailed in Utah on charges filed Friday related to the alleged kidnapping of his son from another relationship. The boy was taken from Arizona and later found with McClanahan in Salt Lake City. It isn’t clear if he has an attorney who can comment for him.
Anthony McClanahan is from Bakersfield, California, and played at Washington State before a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys. He then played four years in the Canadian Football League.
While living in Bellingham, he ran youth football camps and owned 431 Sports Fitness Boot Camps, an exercise program for adults.
