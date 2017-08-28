Gunfire hits wall outside Bellingham business

An apparent dispute ended in gunfire outside a Bellingham business early Sunday but no injuries and only minor damage was reported.
“Luckily, nobody was here,” said Jacob Masegian, manager of Gluten-Free Angels, a bakery at 2500 Cornwall Ave. near the intersection with Alabama Street. He said damage was limited to “three or four bullet holes” on the side of his building.
Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said the incident was reported at 2:24 a.m. Sunday when several nearby residents said they heard gunfire.
“At least five people called in, and an officer with his window down also heard approximately six to eight shots in rapid succession,” Beckley said. “Witnesses said prior to the shots they heard males arguing, a car door slam, a car rapidly accelerate away, then the shots.”
Cornwall and Alabama streets are on the border of the Lettered Streets and Sunnyland neighborhoods about 1 mile north of downtown Bellingham.
Police have no suspects, Beckley said.
“Officers were able to locate five empty 9mm casings in the area of the eastbound lane of Alabama east of Cornwall,” she said.
