There are 9 hot kayaks on a trailer out there, and Western wants them back

Nine kayaks and a trailer, worth about $39,000, were stolen from the Western Washington University Associated Students Outdoor Center between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The theft may have happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to John Thompson, a WWU spokesman.
The kayaks were on the trailer outside the outdoor center on campus.
There were four Necky Looksha kayaks, two red Necky Looksha double kayaks, two Seaward Southwind double kayaks and one Seaward Luna kayak, Thompson said.
There were no witnesses and police have no suspects, Thompson said.
Anyone with information that could lead to the recovery of the kayaks and the identity of the suspects should call Western Washington University Police at 360-650-3555.
