Nine kayaks and a trailer, worth about $39,000, were stolen from Western’s Outdoor Center sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Nine kayaks and a trailer, worth about $39,000, were stolen from Western’s Outdoor Center sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Western Washington University Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Nine kayaks and a trailer, worth about $39,000, were stolen from Western’s Outdoor Center sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Western Washington University Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Crime

There are 9 hot kayaks on a trailer out there, and Western wants them back

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

August 23, 2017 5:29 PM

Nine kayaks and a trailer, worth about $39,000, were stolen from the Western Washington University Associated Students Outdoor Center between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The theft may have happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to John Thompson, a WWU spokesman.

The kayaks were on the trailer outside the outdoor center on campus.

There were four Necky Looksha kayaks, two red Necky Looksha double kayaks, two Seaward Southwind double kayaks and one Seaward Luna kayak, Thompson said.

There were no witnesses and police have no suspects, Thompson said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the recovery of the kayaks and the identity of the suspects should call Western Washington University Police at 360-650-3555.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Prosecutors say this man is not a licensed attorney

Prosecutors say this man is not a licensed attorney 0:45

Prosecutors say this man is not a licensed attorney
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:17

Best practices for preventing fires at home

View More Video