Bellingham attorney accused of assault on elderly neighbor

A Bellingham attorney faces a charge of assaulting an elderly neighbor this week in the South Hill neighborhood.
Alexander Floyd Ransom, 44, got angry at the man in his early 80s, who was gardening Monday night outside Spinnaker Reach at 444 S. State St., a complex of condominiums overlooking Boulevard Park, according to police.
Police reports don’t say how long the dispute had simmered between Ransom and his neighbor, before Ransom began “yelling and cussing at the man to stop doing yard work” around 9 p.m. At one point Ransom “used his legs to push off” his neighbor, who fell into a patch of thorn bushes, said Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer.
The man did not seek medical aid at the time, and at first did not want to be considered a victim. He later changed his mind after a night of little sleep due to shoulder pain, a trip to the hospital, and a discussion with his family, according to police.
Ransom was cited for fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He was not booked into jail. Police warned him to avoid contacting the neighbor.
In court Ransom has defended people charged with DUI, assault and rape over the years – for example Jamison Rogayan, who weathered a trial in February that ended in a deadlocked jury, but later accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to two counts of rape.
Other than a speeding ticket last month – where he was accused of going 31 mph over the limit in an Audi convertible on Interstate 5 south of Bellingham – Ransom has had no recent brushes with the law as a defendant. He did not immediately respond to a voicemail Monday.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments