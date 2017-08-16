Bond lowered for man accused of killing son in Colorado

A judge has lowered the bond for a man charged with killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in southwestern Colorado in 2012.
Bond had been set at $1 million cash for Mark Redwine after he was arrested in Washington state last month. Judge Jeffrey Wilson lowered it to $750,000 and allowed Redwine to post it with the help of a bail bondsman on Tuesday during his first court appearance in Durango since being returned to the state, according to The Durango Herald.
One of Redwine’s lawyers, John Moran, said he has been falsely accused and has “endured hatred” from his community.
Dylan Redwine’s mother, Elaine Hall, and older brother, Cory Redwine, asked that bail be left at $1 million cash only. They said Redwine’s behavior has become increasingly erratic in recent years, The Durango Herald reported.
“His temper and his violence and his reaction to things can be an unknown,” Cory Redwine said. “We just don’t feel comfortable with it.”
District Attorney Christian Champagne opposed reducing the bond. He said Redwine lives mostly in Phoenix now and, as a long haul trucker, he doesn’t have strong ties to anywhere, making him a flight risk.
Redwine was arrested July 21 in Bellingham, Washington. He eventually waived his right to an extradition hearing, which allowed the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office to retrieve him and bring him back to Colorado.
Redwine’s arrest came after a 4½-year investigation into the disappearance and death of Dylan Redwine. The boy attended a court-ordered visit with his father Nov. 18, 2012, and was reported missing the next day. After months of searching, some of his remains were found in June 2013 in a remote location about 8 miles by road from Redwine’s home.
Law enforcement named Redwine a “person of interest” in August 2015, and hikers found Dylan’s skull on Nov. 1, 2015, about 1½ miles from where his previous remains were found.
A grand jury indicted Redwine on July 20.
Comments