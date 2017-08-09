Boys robbed at gunpoint outside Bellingham elementary school, sheriff’s office says

Two boys were robbed at gunpoint late Tuesday at Alderwood Elementary School, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
The boys were walking through the school parking lot around 10:20 p.m. at 3400 Hollywood Ave., when they noticed a new-looking black four-door Lincoln Town Car with several people inside. One man got out of the back passenger seat with a black-and-silver handgun, according to the boys’ report. He told them to put their phones on the ground and walk away. They did. The boys then left the area to tell their parents.
They weren’t injured.
The gunman was described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, about 20 years old, covered in tattoos on both arms and his neck, wearing a black tank top and dark jeans. His hair was shaved on the sides and slicked back on top. The car appeared to have tinted windows and lowered suspension, according to the report.
The school is about a half-mile outside of Bellingham city limits, on the edge of the Birchwood neighborhood.
Tips can be directed to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office at 360-778-6663.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments