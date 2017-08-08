Whatcom County Prosecutor David S. McCahran reads the probable cause to hold Mark Redwine in jail during his first appearance in Whatcom Superior Court in Bellingham Tuesday, July 24, 2017. Redwine is wanted in Colorado in connection with the murder of his son 13-year-old son Dylan. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Whatcom County Prosecutor David S. McCahran reads the probable cause to hold Mark Redwine in jail during his first appearance in Whatcom Superior Court in Bellingham Tuesday, July 24, 2017. Redwine is wanted in Colorado in connection with the murder of his son 13-year-old son Dylan. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Crime

Colorado father in teen murder saga won’t fight extradition in Bellingham court

By Caleb Hutton

chutton@bhamherald.com

August 08, 2017 5:40 PM

BELLINGHAM

A Colorado father waived extradition in a Whatcom County courtroom Tuesday, a move that should speed up his return to face charges of killing his 13-year-old son and hiding the body 4 ½ years ago.

Mark Allen Redwine, 55, a long-haul trucker, was arrested in Bellingham on July 21, when police were alerted that a grand jury in La Plata County, Colo. had indicted him for the murder of his son, Dylan Redwine.

Redwine’s extradition waiver is the latest chapter in a much publicized case that has drawn intense interest nationwide. The grand jury indicted Redwine for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in a death. He now awaits transport back to Colorado.

The 4 ½-year saga of Dylan’s disappearance began around Thanksgiving 2012 when the boy made a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito, Colo., amid his parents’ heated divorce and custody battle.

Redwine even helped coordinate search parties, and when his ex-wife Elaine Hall went public with suspicions that he harmed their son, Redwine publicly denied any involvement. Searchers found the boy’s remains over the following months and years, scattered along a twisting mountain road about 8 miles from the town. His skull had markings that appeared to be from a knife, according to the grand jury indictment filed in July.

redwine extradition_2
Mark Redwine
Whatcom County Jail Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The same court documents say a cadaver dog found the scent of a dead body in Redwine’s home in 2013, and in the bed of his pickup in 2014. Blood on a loveseat in the home matched Dylan’s DNA profile. As for a motive, court papers say Dylan planned to confront his father about a set of “compromising pictures.” Those photos showed Redwine in makeup and women’s clothes, eating feces, Dylan’s older brother Cory told a TV news station in Denver last week.

Cory said the troubles in the father-son relationship went far deeper than photos.

“I think Dylan had a lot more than just pictures that he wanted to get across to Mark,” Cory told Denver7.

Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb

