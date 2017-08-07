Woman attacked by man with knife in Happy Valley

Police are seeking a man who attacked a woman outside her Happy Valley home Saturday afternoon, holding her briefly at knifepoint before he fled.
Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer said a woman was moving out of her home in the 2100 block of Harris Avenue about 2:20 p.m. when she was approached by a man who held a pocketknife-sized blade to her throat.
“She screamed and he ran,” Almer said.
Almer said the woman was uninjured, and the knife didn’t break the skin. Despite a search that included a police dog, officers were unable to find the suspect.
Almer said one man was detained, but he could not be identified by the victim and the dog showed no apparent interest in him as a suspect.
He said police are pursuing another lead.
Because of the incident’s proximity to the Western Washington University campus, WWU officials sent a text message to Western Alert subscribers. The victim was not a student.
A WWU text described the suspect as white and approximately 5-foot-8. At the time of the attack, he was shirtless, but wearing coffee-brown shorts and holding a gray shirt.
After the attack, the suspect ran east on Harris Avenue and was last seen crossing 23rd Street.
Anyone who has information about the incident can call the police tip line at 360-778-8611 or make a report online at cob.org/tips.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
