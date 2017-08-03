Naked man flees women’s bathroom in Bellingham park, police say

A naked man entered a women’s public restroom at Elizabeth Park, but was scared off by a woman he allegedly tried to grab, Bellingham police said.
A woman told police she screamed when she saw the nude man in a bathroom stall at the park around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. She believed the man tried to grab her arm before he ran away, said Lt. Danette Beckley, a police spokeswoman. He’s described as white, stocky, 5-foot-6, in his 30s to 40s, with short dark hair, a hairy chest and short facial hair.
The woman did not see what direction the suspect went. Officers couldn’t find the man in the bathroom or the park in the Columbia neighborhood.
Police noted they were “unsure if (the) male was suffering from mental health issues or not.” No other witnesses were listed in police reports.
Tips can be directed to the Bellingham Police Department at 360-676-6911. Or visit cob.org/tips.
