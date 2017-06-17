Whatcom County Jail report for June 16, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 16, 2016
Matthew Sydney Beatie, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Travis William Bruneau, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Anthony Tristan Gregory, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and as a minor in possession of or consuming alcohol.
Jackie Marie Heller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Jake Suchannon Johnnie, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Cayce Colby Jones, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Makinley George Lee, booked by the Washington State Patrol and an agency outside Whatcom County for first-degree driving with a suspended license and felony driving under the influence.
Christopher R. Magana, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree possessing stolen property and obstructing a police officer.
Christopher Anthony Martin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and a controlled substance violation.
Marguerite L. Rustad, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Kathleen Alayne Taylor, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault.
Jennifer Marie Thomas, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Travis William Tyree, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
