Whatcom County Jail report for June 15, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 15, 2017
Dennis Lee Adams, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Jose Roman Araica Jr., booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Tod Michael Bunker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Eric Glen Carlson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Zachery E. Carruthers, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree trafficking.
Scott Alexander Church, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Randolph Cartier Clark-El, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for a controlled substance violation.
Christopher Wade Cox, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on warrants and for drug possession, second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
Jason Nicholas Dean, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for reckless driving.
Joshua Paul Des Rosiers-Byrnes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Christina Lynn Flesner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to transfer a title within 45 days.
Payton Mae Hansen, booked by Whatcom County Superior Court for a probation/parole violation.
Sylvia Violet Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Gary Vance Larson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of felony harassment.
Kristen Rose McFadden, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Latisha Rosemarie McLean, booked by the Lummi nation Police Department for possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana and second-degree robbery.
Mathew Joshua Retasket, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Gabrielle Marlyn Stappler, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Georgia Reymarie Thomas, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for robbery, second-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree malicious mischief, intimidating a witness and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
