Whatcom County Jail report for June 14, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 14, 2017
Nathaniel Laverne Bode, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Casey Gage Boeckholt, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jonathan MacLain Brandt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Kurtis Dean Calder, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for obstructing a police office and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Mark Pernell Cooper, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree trafficking, third-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree burglary.
Josey Fay Courtney, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft.
Sean Christian Craig, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest and harassment.
Sadie Diane Deyot, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Cassandra Rose Evenstad, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit-and-run of an injury accident.
Darvine Anthony James, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for drug possession.
Micheal Alexander Jones, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
Darby Richard Maguire, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Crystal Starr Miller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for harassment.
Talin Lee Morris, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree assault.
Christopher Allen Oldham Sr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
William Robert Patton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Angela Marie Phelps, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside of Whatcom County for third-degree theft/shoplifting and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Tawni Autumn Rain Porter, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Joshua Eric Ruddell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing.
Zackary Dronfield Salas, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.
Bartolo Sanchez-Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order.
Cynthia Sanders, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for obstructing a police officer.
Dustin Taylor Severson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft/shoplifting and delivery of a controlled substance.
Alex William R. St. Germain, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving.
Michael Shawn Sullivan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Daniel Ramirez Valdovinos, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and as a driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.
Logan Wallace Vick, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
