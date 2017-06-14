Whatcom County Jail report for June 13, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 13, 2017
Mark Raymond Arnold, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear in court on charges of first- and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Haylie May Bertucci, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
Justice Marie Black Williams, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, shoplifting and failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Brandy Lynn Chin, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Kyle Owen Finkbonner, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department on a drug-court violation.
Kurt Irvin Hall, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.
Brian Harold James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault.
Jonathan Charles Jefferson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Matthew Joseph Kautz, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Amber Lee Kinley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Israel Lyle Lawrence, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobeying a court order and delivery of a controlled substance.
Alan Scot Manke, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant and for driving under the influence.
Christina Martinez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Justin A. O’Flaherty, booked by the Lynden Police Department for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Jerome Lenorda Powell, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Ryan Eric Sanders, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for obstructing a police officer and giving a false statement to an officer.
Moskovia Michelle Savvis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Cory Matthew Scott, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a protection order.
Jeremy Michael Solomon, booked by the Sumas Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
John Raymond Vaughn, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Jerome Paul Welmers, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for felony harassment.
Marke Vincent Whitehead, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Phillip Bryan Woody, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Comments