Whatcom County Jail report for June 9, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 9, 2017
Ricky Raynaldo Badillo, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Deshonna Kim Ballew, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Scott Alexander Church, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Theron Christopher Hanegan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on warrants.
Andrew Scott Huber, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for a controlled substance violation.
Esther Tamara Izhevskiy, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree kidnapping.
Isabella Jolena James, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office as a driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.
Simon Jeffrey James, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of an object with drug residue.
Amanda Marie Johnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Joshua Thomas Metcalf, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Richard Michael Moore, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Christopher Aaron Olson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and second-degree burglary.
Jose Mannuel Rivera Jr., booked by the Blaine Police Department for coercion, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on a charge of harassment.
Victor Salazar Jr., booked by the Everson Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Manjinder Singh, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jonathon Don Stafford, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle and driving under the influence.
Katherine Irene Swedelius, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Wylie Jackson Trotter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
