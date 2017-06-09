Whatcom County Jail report for June 8, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 8, 2017
Jennifer Christine Austin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Wesley Charles Carlson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence protection order and for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a no-contact order.
Wilber Estrada Jr., booked by the Everson Police Department for driving under the influence.
Charles Harold Fife, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for bail jumping.
Cleve Allen Goheen-Rengo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment and intimidating a judge.
Anthony Darvine James, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree theft/shoplifting.
Matthew Gordon James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department on a warrant and for obstructing public officers.
Antoninne Lee Littlejohn, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Spencer Raphael Morris, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal solicitation.
Heidi Dale Padilla, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Keith Alan Powless, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and making a false statement to a public officer.
Velda Rose Satiacum, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Velda Rose Satiacum, booked again by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Travis William Tyree, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
