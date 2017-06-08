Police: Western Washington University student took photos of man in restroom

A Western Washington University student was ordered to stay off campus after he was accused of taking photos of another student in a restroom stall.
Christopher Jarod Weathersby, 19, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records. He was charged with voyeurism, according to charges read at his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court Thursday afternoon.
Western police were called to a third-floor restroom in Wilson Library at about noon Wednesday, the charges say. There, they found a man standing outside a stall, keeping Weathersby from leaving the restroom.
The man told police he saw Weathersby reach over the stall wall and take photos while the man was using the bathroom. The man left the stall and confronted Weathersby, according to the charges.
Weathersby told officers he had been using the bathroom and heard another person enter the stall next to him. He said he then reached over the stall wall with his phone and took three or four photos of the man, according to the charges. The man looked up, saw the phone and confronted Weathersby.
Weathersby told police he showed the man the photos and then deleted them in front of him, charges say. Police then arrested him.
Weathersby has no prior record aside from a traffic infraction in Chelan County from last year, said Jonathan Richardson, a deputy prosecutor.
A no-contact order between the man and Weathersby prevents Weathersby from returning to Western Washington University for now. He had just finished his freshman year, said Shoshana Paige, Weathersby’s public defender. Members of his family present for the hearing agreed to move his things out of his dorm.
Superior Court Commissioner Pamela Englett released Weathersby on personal recognizance.
In February, five women living north of the Western campus called Bellingham Police to report separate voyeurism cases. Police have found no evidence Weathersby is connected to those cases, said Lt. Danette Beckley.
