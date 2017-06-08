Whatcom County Jail report for June 7, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 7, 2017
Michael Ronald Ackerman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Amber Dawn Black, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Danny Butterfield, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for making a false statement to a public officer, second-degree vehicle prowling and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Joseph Buster Calfrobe, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree assault.
Bernard Nick Charlie, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
David Allen Dawson Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Felix Garza Jr., booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Keith Eugene Goodman, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree driving with a suspended license, unlawful possession of a firearm, residential burglary, first- and second-degree theft and theft of a firearm.
Jeremiah Allen Lien, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Darren Andrew Nixon, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for manufacturing or delivering narcotics.
Sherry Mildred O’Daniel, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
David Stanley Phair, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Eriberto Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, third-degree driving with a suspended license and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Sergio Amaral Rodriguez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first- and second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree theft.
Jacob Paul Scott York, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for shoplifting.
Lucas Joseph Uyeno Wilbur, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Christopher J. Weathersby, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for voyeurism.
Briana Marie Yocum, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a controlled substance, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree possession of stolen property.
