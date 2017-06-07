Whatcom County Jail report for June 6, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 6, 2017
Scott Lee Alex, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and manufacture or delivery a controlled substance.
Kevin M. Alvis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and first- and second-degree theft.
Marie Ballew, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Nicole Ann Bimrose, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Tyler Anthony Brown, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful possession of a firearm, residential burglary, second-degree theft, theft of a firearm and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Jeffrey Scott Bryant, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jason Dean Bunger, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Oliver Thomas Casson-Gary, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Cameron James Casper Flavin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
John David Hensel, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Colby Leon James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Dillon Lee Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, disobeying a court order, third-degree domestic violence assault and battery, felony harassment, second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Carina Marie Miller, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Timothy Jay Newman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree assault with a firearm and second-degree arson.
Diane Rena Papetti, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Galen Hartley Reynolds, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Jamison Scott Rogayan, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful imprisonment and third-degree rape.
Jessica Lauren Smith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with suspended license and driving under the influence.
Courtney Allyce Solomon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobeying a court order, residential burglary and failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas William Toby, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Bradley Andrew Wilson, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
