Victim speaks at Bellingham rapist's sentencing

Jamison Scott Rogayan, listens to one of his victims during sentencing for two counts of third-degree rape and one count indecent liberties at Whatcom County Superior Court in Bellingham,Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Kenneth Bruce Davis, presents himself as defense counsel during a case in Whatcom County District Court. He is charged with two felonies for acting as an attorney when he did not have a license to practice law.
Tita Keanu Preston Paul, 22, pleads guilty and is sentenced to 11½ years in prison for shooting two men in a failed drug robbery in Everson last year, a Superior Court judge ruled Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Terry Haskett appears in Whatcom Superior Court, Thursday, June 8, 2017, at his sentencing for second-degree domestic violence for an April assault that left his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Sparks paralyzed.
Christopher Trent, a former youth pastor at Bellingham Baptist Church, appears at his sentencing for third-degree rape of a child, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Whatcom County Superior Court in Bellingham, Washington.
Kenneth Lee Kelly makes his first appearance in Whatcom Superior Court Wednesday, May 17, 2017, charged with the hit and run death of Joshua Karl Reynolds, 33, whose body was found Monday morning in a ditch on the north side of the 3900 block of Birch Bay-Lynden Road.
Joshua Karl Reynolds was hit by a vehicle while walking east in the 3900 block of Birch Bay-Lynden Road. His body was found in a ditch by the road Monday morning. Police are searching for the vehicle and the driver.
Seth Snook plead not guilty at his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Friday, May 12, in Bellingham. Snook is charged with five counts of first-degree animal cruelty after investigators found more than 20 emaciated cows and pigs on his f
Bellingham Police Detective Tawsha Dykstra reads a statement from one of three women abducted and raped by Edmund Richard Olivas Jr., who was sentenced for the crimes in Whatcom Superior Court Tuesday, May 2, 2017 to sentenced to 35 1/2 years to life in prison.
Ferndale Police say Christopher Gregory Koop killed his father William Herman Koop Jr., hid the body in the garage of his father's home and started to dig a grave in the backyard. Christopher Koop was arrested early Wednesday morning, April 26, after a family member reported William Koop missing.