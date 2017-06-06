More Videos

How to keep safe in the smoky haze 1:19

How to keep safe in the smoky haze

Pause
Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire in Columbia River Gorge 0:30

Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire in Columbia River Gorge

Whatcom County Farm Tour 2017 expands to two days 1:12

Whatcom County Farm Tour 2017 expands to two days

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

See the aftermath of Irma in St. Maarten 3:37

See the aftermath of Irma in St. Maarten

LAW Advocates offers immigration clinic in Bellingham 0:34

LAW Advocates offers immigration clinic in Bellingham

Michael Bennett on his tragic situation after Las Vegas police incident 4:45

Michael Bennett on his tragic situation after Las Vegas police incident

Arch of Healing and Reconciliation breaks ground 1:59

Arch of Healing and Reconciliation breaks ground

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 0:58

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday

  • Victim speaks at Bellingham rapist's sentencing

    Jamison Scott Rogayan, listens to one of his victims during sentencing for two counts of third-degree rape and one count indecent liberties at Whatcom County Superior Court in Bellingham,Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Victim speaks at Bellingham rapist's sentencing

Jamison Scott Rogayan, listens to one of his victims during sentencing for two counts of third-degree rape and one count indecent liberties at Whatcom County Superior Court in Bellingham,Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road

Crime

Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road

Joshua Karl Reynolds was hit by a vehicle while walking east in the 3900 block of Birch Bay-Lynden Road. His body was found in a ditch by the road Monday morning. Police are searching for the vehicle and the driver.

Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women

Crime

Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women

Bellingham Police Detective Tawsha Dykstra reads a statement from one of three women abducted and raped by Edmund Richard Olivas Jr., who was sentenced for the crimes in Whatcom Superior Court Tuesday, May 2, 2017 to sentenced to 35 1/2 years to life in prison.

Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard

Crime

Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard

Ferndale Police say Christopher Gregory Koop killed his father William Herman Koop Jr., hid the body in the garage of his father's home and started to dig a grave in the backyard. Christopher Koop was arrested early Wednesday morning, April 26, after a family member reported William Koop missing.