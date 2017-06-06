Whatcom County Jail report for June 5, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 5, 2017
Noelle Leslie Abshire, booked by the Washington State Patrol for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Alexander Hill Alvarado, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Michael Anthony Course, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Neil James Cruson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Billy Raymond Edge Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving.
Renee Shirley Everett, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence and third-degree malicious mischief.
Thomas Edward Garrett, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Wesley Michael Godden, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft, third-degree possession of stolen property and forgery.
Dylan Jacob Howard, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Autumn Carolyn Johnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for bribery, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
Jeffery Charles Johnson, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Trent Ronald Lukes, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Michael Phillip Martin, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Mariana Lilibeth Napoles-Padilla, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Brian Lee Pierre, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault.
Rebecca Rose Caitlyn Sawyer, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for driving under the influence.
Kyle Ronald Sturgeon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobeying a court order and obstructing a police officer.
Edward Scott Taylor, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Nicolas Tyler Lee Vanduisen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree possession of stolen property.
Kelli Verlene Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault.
