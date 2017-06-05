Whatcom County Jail report for June 4, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
June 4, 2017
Christopher Allan Berry, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Andrew David Blair, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Gordy Stanley Brevik, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for driving under the influence and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Derrick Brown, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
Joshua Aaron Clark, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Nicole Marie Englert, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office and the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree vehicle prowl and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Aaron Lee Greve, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a Department of Corrections detainer.
Jason William Marshall, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Alice Idelle Mills, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
David Martin Tift, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
David Shawn Warren, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kadyn Tyler Williams, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for fourth-degree assault.
Kelly Verlene Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault.
