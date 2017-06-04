Whatcom County Jail report for June 3, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
June 3, 2017
Christopher Austin Gamble, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Petr Ruslanovich Hrypchuk, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Edward Scott King, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence protection order and a controlled substance violation.
Brandon Allen Kinley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Corbin Key Luna, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for second-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Andrew D. McElfresh, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and minor consuming/in possession of alcohol.
Gustavo Palemon Miranda, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for second-degree child rape.
Darren Ray Olsen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jacob Lloyd Orcutt, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Washington State Patrol on a detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jessica K. Peeples, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license, a controlled substance violation and failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Jennifer Lee Pierce, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
Guntram Hermann Ploeger, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Rita Priscilla Revey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree theft.
