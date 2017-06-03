Whatcom County Jail report for June 2, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 2, 2017
Ryan Shane Boyd, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Sundance Charann Brown, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Patricia Ann Bullion, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for possessing a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, third-degree theft and shoplifting.
Adrian Robert Cronn, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Loren Glenn Devoe, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possessing a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Jaime Rodrigo Diaz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and for failure to appear on third-degree theft.
Jacob Armond Dilorenzo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for a probation/parole violation.
Heather Ann Gaul, booked by the Blaine Police Department for failure to appear on criminal solicitation.
James Lyle Hamilton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Adam Wynn Hansen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree trafficking.
Dale Torrey Hansen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Aaron John Hayes Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possessing a stolen vehicle.
Nathan Scott Holk, booked by the Washington State Patrol for vehicular assault.
Milo Sawyer Holston, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kayla Colleen James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for robbery, residential burglary and failure to appear on unlawful imprisonment.
Kristina Sophie John, booked by Homeland Security Investigations on warrants.
Rodney Earl Jones, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on second-degree assault.
Nicholas Paul Kunkel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Madison Lee Ellen Manos, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Oscar N. Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree rape.
Ashley Nicole Ropp, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Edwin Ariel Velazquez Castillo, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Lynden and Bellingham police departments for attempting to elude a police vehicle and failure to appear on these charges: second- and fourth-degree assault.
Eugene Franklin Washington, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for violating a no-contact order.
