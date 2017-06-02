Bellingham High threat was prank by ‘juveniles,’ police say; referred to prosecutors

A threat made to Bellingham High School was determined to be a prank by “juveniles,” Bellingham Police said.
The threat, which police quickly deemed not credible, did not cancel Friday classes, said Jackie Brawley, a Bellingham Public Schools spokeswoman. Still, district staff sent a message to parents Thursday night notifying them of the threat and explaining that it wasn’t credible.
It was later found to be a prank, said Lt. Danette Beckley.
Beckley did not release further details as of early Friday afternoon about the suspects, the nature of the threat or how it was made. Information from the investigation has been forwarded to the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, she said.
“We take all these incidents very seriously,” Brawley said. “We appreciate the police for their support and their work, and the students and staff for their understanding while we work with police to determine what exactly was going on.”
