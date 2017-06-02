Whatcom County Jail report for June 1, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 1, 2017
Lloyd Charles Biando, booked by the Bellingham and Blaine police departments for third-degree retail theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Dakota Zachary Boome, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Travis William Bruneau, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Danny Butterfield, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for making a false statement to a public officer, second-degree vehicle prowling and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Quentin Tyrone Charlie, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Marvin Lee Freeman, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Tammy Larae Fry Misanes, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for trespassing, theft and failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Jesus Joel Garcia Garcia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Richard Rene Garza, booked by the Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, hit and run of unattended property, driving under the influence, theft of a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
Jon Daryl Greenhalgh, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order.
Geoffrey Alan Harrison, booked by the Lynden Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Charles Steven Malich, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Gloria Jean Mason, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Nick Lee Millard, booked by the Washington State Patrol for vehicular assault.
Ashley Marie Moen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on first-degree criminal trespassing.
Lucinda Marie Newton, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for third-degree theft and shoplifting.
Juan Manuel Ortiz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree arson.
Robert Raymond Porras, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and second-degree theft.
Robert Alan Pullar, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on charges of residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Karla Sue Sibley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Mark Paul Sires, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Mike Soliz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Kyle Kenneth Strode, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree possession of stolen property.
Dwayne E. Tuck, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Vaughn Anton Tufts, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for second-degree possession of stolen property.
Lucas Joseph Wilbur Uyeno, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Kyle Allan Webster, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
Charles Victor Weisner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Jesse Lee Weyland, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
