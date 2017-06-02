After weekend spike in Bellingham car thefts, here’s how to avoid being next victim

Police saw an unusual spike in car thefts last weekend, and are telling residents how to avoid falling victim.
The Bellingham Police Department posted a list of the cars stolen over the weekend on the neighborhood social media website Nextdoor. There were six vehicles stolen, according to the post:
▪ 2015 Jeep Cherokee; Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Bellingham, 1615 Iowa St.
▪ 2004 Subaru Legacy; 2600 block of Williams Street
▪ 1996 Dodge Caravan ; 4600 block of Tremont Avenue
▪ 1993 Honda Civic; 1200 block of East North Street
▪ 2003 Kia Spectra; 3200 block of Pinewood Avenue
▪ 1992 Honda Accord; 4100 block of Meridian Street
Stolen cars are often used in other crimes, said police Lt. Danette Beckley, in an email. Vehicles are typically recovered, she added.
No statistics on Bellingham’s most commonly stolen cars were immediately available, Beckley said, but added that “older Hondas are a high risk.”
The best deterrents for car thefts include parking in well-lit or populated areas, being mindful of the personal belongings left in cars and alarm systems.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
