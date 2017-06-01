Whatcom County Jail report for May 31, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 31, 2017
Cheryl Jennifer Bartram, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
David Jacob Bernstein, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for carrying, exhibiting or drawing a weapon.
Brian Douglas Bradley, booked by the Bellingham and Blaine police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Hayden Alan Brumley, booked by the Blaine Police Department for residential burglary.
Lorissa Rich Collins, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Henry Lee Dixon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Jorge Santos Fider, booked by Homeland Security Investigations for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree theft.
Felix Garza, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Ted Roland Genger, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Steven Daniel Haynes, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Troy William Howard, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Tatiana A. Huff, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault.
Jason Vanderveer Jude, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on warrants.
Holli Vela Julius, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a drug court violation.
Meagan Lynn Kivlighn, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Darby Richard Maguire, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Jacob Bobby Marriott, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Chad Eric McCallum, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree identity theft.
Jontae Arion McKenzie, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Gene Oliver Parker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for harassment.
Timofey Pluschakov, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Awan Awan Riak, booked by the Lynden Police Department for operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Nikolay Vladimirov Taranenko, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order, violation of a protection order, first-degree assault and motor vehicle theft.
Jacob Earl Tiffany, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Michael William Upp, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Marcus Anthony Vanderschelden, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
