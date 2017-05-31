Whatcom County Jail report for May 30, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
May 30, 2017
Omar Apreza-Ortega, booked by the Everson Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Taleisha Raenn Bob, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting, second-degree criminal trespass and driving under the influence.
Brandy Lynn Chin, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Adrian Robert Cronn, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for physical control.
Stanley Miles Davis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for operating a vehicle without ignition interlock device and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jason Nicholas Dean, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver.
Nancy Gonzalez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver, attempting to elude a police officer, controlled substance violation and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
Kelsey Lynn Gray, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Darrin Hess, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside of Whatcom County for driving under the influence and shoplifting.
Devan Douglas Johnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for criminal solicitation.
Steffan Michael Francis Kinley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office on a controlled substance violation and for making false statement to a police officer.
Lakeasha Nichole Loder, booked by the Department of corrections on a new criminal activity hold and for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Jamie Lynn Newman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jennifer Jane Perry, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for forgery.
Nathan Scott Rackliff, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Jesse Kyler Rodriguez, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Edgar Alejandro Sepulveda, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a Department of Corrections detainer.
Bismark Daniel Simon, booked by the Sumas Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Bonifacio Tapia Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver.
Antone B. Washington, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for assault and battery third-degree domestic violence.
Charles Victor Weisner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespass.
