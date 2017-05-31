Ferndale man calls in bomb threat after losing at Silver Reef Casino slots, charges say

A Ferndale man faces a bomb threat charge for allegedly threatening to blow up the Silver Reef Casino after he lost money at the slot machines.
The “disgruntled customer” left a voicemail for the Lummi casino around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a prosecutor’s statement read in court.
“You want me to blow your (expletive) building up? Hello?” the caller asked on the recording.
Seven minutes later the man called back and gave an expletive-laced rant to an employee who recognized the man’s voice from the message, according to a summary of Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies’ reports. The man was angry about payout policies at the slots, and the money he’d lost to the casino.
The casino matched the phone number on the caller ID to a Players Club account that belonged to Shane Patrick Clark, 45. Sheriff’s deputies tracked him down, and Clark told them he’d called the Silver Reef twice, but didn’t remember leaving a message.
He said he thought someone had hung up on him and he didn’t realize his call had gone to a recorded message, according to the statement read in court.
Clark was arrested early Monday on suspicion of threats to bomb or injure property, a felony. He shook his head as he listened to the charge from a jail courtroom Tuesday.
A public defender, Richard Larson, told the court Clark has been working on a farm, living off food stamps, and taking methadone, a painkiller that’s often prescribed to help people to wean off opiate addiction. Court records show Clark had a record of domestic violence in the 1990s. However, he hasn’t been charged with a felony since then.
Superior Court Commissioner Pamela Englett set bail Tuesday at $5,000.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments