Whatcom County Jail report for May 29, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 29, 2017
Shane Patrick Clark, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a bomb threat.
Sonja Briana Douglass, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving without an ignition interlock device, third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Brandon David Gross, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Joshua Edgardo Henriquez, booked by an agency outside of Whatcom County on a warrant out of King County for failure to comply in a second-degree assault case.
Tiffany Amber James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Taylor Jordan Jefferson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Roseanne Amy Lorenz, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled substance violation and third-degree theft.
Matthew James Mamac, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Leona May Mount, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, second-degree driving with a suspended license, shoplifting, and failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.
Terrie Lynn Robinson, booked by an agency outside of Whatcom County on a warrant out of King County for vehicular assault.
Toshi Dawn Simmonds, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving without an ignition interlock device, reckless driving, driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Walter James Solomon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for second-degree retail theft.
