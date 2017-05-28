Whatcom County Jail report for May 27, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 27, 2017
Kevin M. Alvis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Ralph Dasheir Arnold, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Joseph John Ball, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for delivery of a controlled substance.
Christopher Jason Bauer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Larry Neal Brown, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Brian Neil Cole, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence and shoplifting.
Eduardo Fernandez, booked by the Sumas Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Candace Francis Godman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Kari Lynn Harriman, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jessica Kelly James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct, obstructing public servants and failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy Joe King, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Tammy Lynn Magner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Hannah Lynn Mesler, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a warrant and for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Howard Eston Pearce, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
