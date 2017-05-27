Whatcom County Jail report for May 26, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 26, 2017
Coralise Mary Ann Almojera, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for vehicular assault.
Luis G. Bautista Yescas, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department as a driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana, second-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on these charges: third-degree theft and minor in possessing of or consuming alcohol.
William Russell Craig, booked by the Blaine Police Department for disorderly conduct.
William Thomas Davis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Christopher David Elston, booked by the Blaine Police Department for driving under the influence.
Sherilee Ann Garcia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a no-contact order.
Dominic James Gehrke, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Dante Andre Goodwin, booked by the Lynden Police Department for violating a no-contact order.
David Jesus Hernandez II, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Jacob Mackenzie Huff, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree retail theft.
Holli Vela Julius, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi Drug Court violation.
Sandra Lee Lane, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on fourth-degree assault.
Kathryn Lemke, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree computer trespassing.
Brian Patrick McDonald, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Western Washington University and Bellingham police departments for third-degree shoplifting, obstructing a police officer, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, indecent exposure, possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on first-degree criminal trespassing.
Manish Gaya Prasad, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Laurel Ann Walden Alson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Charles Benjamen Warner, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possessing a stolen vehicle.
Comments