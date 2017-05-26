Whatcom County Jail report for May 25, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 25, 2017
Timothy Alan Alznauer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Jessie Everardo Amador-Bueno, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Everson Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Shawn Daniel Barrett, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Ernest Alvis Bertels, booked by the Department of Corrections on a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Kristina Denise Booth, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Derrick Charles Brooks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
Paul C. Castillo, booked by the Nooksack Tribal Police for fourth-degree assault.
Yosif Fouad El-Tahel, booked by an agency outside of Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Shayla Marie Gee, booked by the Bellingham and Blaine police departments on a warrant and for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Anthony M. Graham, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault.
Steven Anthony Graham, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree possession of stolen property.
James Joseph Hadrath, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Christopher D. Hugo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for maintaining a vehicle for the premise of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Michael Dean James, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Lance Ian Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for reckless driving, obstructing a police officer, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police vehicle, a controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful imprisonment, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Brittany Danyelle Lawrence, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Travis Charles Montgomery, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arturo Vargas Navarro, booked by the Department of Corrections on a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Jason Jeffrey Olsen, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Dustin Taylor Severson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Robert Dion Solomon, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Sarah Margaret Sturgeon, booked by the Blaine Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
Jeremiah John Sullivan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department failure to appear in court on charges of obstructing a public servant and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Jordan Hope Svendsen, booked by the Blaine Police Department for shoplifting.
Dawn Elizabeth Toney Seigman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for forgery.
Andrea Lynn Willis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a drug without a prescription.
