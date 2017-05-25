Whatcom County Jail report for May 24, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 24, 2017
Scott Lee Alex, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Matthew Charles Ashmore, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for motor vehicle theft.
Joseph John Ball, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession, first-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Rob Abraham Beshsteel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jerald Keith Bone, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree robbery and failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.
Jeremiah Chaussee, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a protection order, attempting to elude a police vehicle, felony stalking and obstructing a police officer.
Nathan Sebastian Dudley, booked by the Blaine Police Department for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.
Shantel Lynn Ebbert, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Robert J. Farris, booked by the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Erica Lynn Grafton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Jessica Lou Heay, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Benjamin Jerome Jules, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Jenna Clare Kennedy, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Alvin Marques Miller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of minor in possession of or consuming alcohol.
Gordon Scott Phair, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for issuing a check with insufficient funds and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
Michael Wayne Read, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Steffan Dujuan Royster, booked by the Department of Corrections on a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Comments