Whatcom County Jail report for May 23, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 23, 2017
Zachary Gregory Brooks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
Cody William Dykstra, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Kevin Lee Galler, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to register as a sex offender.
Samuel Lusk Harper, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Benjamin Joseph Jennings, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Crystal Star Jones, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Michael William Joyner Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on charges of controlled substance violation and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Rachel Marie Kennedy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Michael Lee Martin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Anthony Michael McMillen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for witness tampering.
Nathaniel Milton Newberry Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Ivan Vikeshwar Prasad, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Mackenzie Gene Smart, booked by the Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
