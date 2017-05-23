Whatcom County Jail report for May 22, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 22, 2017
Dennis Lee Adams, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
James Troy Arnold, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections on a detainer, and for a controlled substance violation and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Anthony Wayne Beck, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Christopher Earl Cole, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and harassment.
Krystal R. Cooper, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing, driving without a valid license, possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana, physical control and failure to appear in court.
Benjamen Randolph Fowle, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault.
Christopher Ray Kope, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Dawn Marie Lange-Slater, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and third-degree theft.
Dana McGregor, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on warrants.
Matthew Allen Osness, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Ivan Vikeshwar Prasad, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Stanley Eric Sanders, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Corrections and the Blaine Police Department on a detainer, for obstructing a police officer and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Carlos A. Scott, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree child rape.
Roena Viliamu, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for forgery.
Aiden Michael Williams, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order.
