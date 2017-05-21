She was being booked for assault, then she tried to grab the officer’s weapon

An Everson woman is facing assault and other charges after she tried to take a Sumas police officer’s pistol as she was being booked on domestic violence charges, authorities said.
Danielle Rae Haviland, 41, was booked Saturday by the Sumas Police Department on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and attempting to disarm a law enforcement or corrections officer. She remained in custody Sunday at the Whatcom County Jail with bail set at $5,000, a jail official said.
Sumas Police Chief Chris Haugen said officers in the room where Haviland was being processed following her arrest said she had been exhibiting aggressive behavior, and they were ready to react.
“The officer was processing her and she made an attempt for his weapon,” Haugen said Sunday. He didn’t name the officer.
“He had some other officers standing by” because of his concern for Haviland’s demeanor, Haugen said.
Haugen said no injuries were reported.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments