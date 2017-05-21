Whatcom County Jail report for May 20, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 20, 2017
Hannah Ray Anderson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
John Neal Barber, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent and failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Terry Wayne Bowman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree robbery.
Derick Scott Burns, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Walter Gerald Commodore, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault, obstructing a police officer, and felony harassment.
Christina Marie Gomez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree burglary.
Jeffrey Raymond Harmoney, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault, offender in possession of a firearm, and felony harassment.
Danielle Rae Haviland, booked by the Sumas Police Department for third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and attempting to disarm a law enforcement or corrections officer.
Cecilia Evelyn James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
John Thomas Klopfenstein, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Gregory Thomas Lee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Ernest Allen Revey Sr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal trespass.
Leonard Michael Schenck, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Kathleen Alayne Taylor, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting, disorderly conduct, and failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal trespass.
Jason Richard Thomas, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
