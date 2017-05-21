Mount Vernon man gets 15 years for child pornography

A Mount Vernon man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison for possession and distribution of child pornography.
Eric Bongiorni, 32, pleaded guilty in February. He said he had been collecting images and videos since 2003, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Undercover federal agents connected Bongiorni’s IP address to downloaded images of child pornography on a file sharing network, and he was arrested in March 2016.
Bongiorni is a registered sex offender, stemming from a 2009 child molestation conviction in Skagit County, according to the release.
Judge Robert S. Lasnik also imposed lifetime supervision upon release.
