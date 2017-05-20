Whatcom County Jail report for May 19, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
May 19, 2017
Jody May Cloud, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Katrina Marie Crossen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order and for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a no-contact order.
Rudy Cruz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree theft.
Daniel Robert Davis, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for a probation/parole violation.
Eric Israel Deleon, booked by the Lynden Police Department for second-degree child rape.
Gerald Eugene Doran, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and driving under the influence.
Harlan Mitchell Etling, booked by the Washington State Patrol for hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Thomas J. Fantasia, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Sherilee Ann Garcia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Zachary Curtis Gomez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession, second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree theft.
Katherine Michelle Heyward, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine.
Andrew Scott Huber, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Adam Cyrus Jimmy, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and fourth-degree assault.
Vitaliy Madyka, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree trafficking.
Jessica Nicole Minga, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Sara Alice Richter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Timothy Gordon Rogers, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Ismael Gonzalez Sanchez, booked by the Everson Police Department for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Ernesto Sosa, booked by the Ferndale Police Department and the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant and for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Donald James Thompson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Lesha Lenore Volkman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on charges of violation of a protection order and resisting arrest.
Justin David Williams, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Caroleann Woodmansee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft, shoplifting and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
