Whatcom County Jail report for May 18, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 18, 2017
David Christopher Amador, booked by the Bellingham and Blaine police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Kevin Cadwallader Bate, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second- and third-degree malicious mischief.
Shirelle Beckett, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation and fourth-degree assault.
Victoriano Juan Cuellar Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Nathan Sebastian Dudley, booked by the Washington State Patrol for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Paige Danielle Fountaine, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft, first-degree criminal impersonation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree trafficking.
Johnathan David George, booked by the Lynden Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon.
Sarwat M. Jamaluddin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Simon Jeffrey James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for possessing an object with drug residue.
Brian Joseph Johnson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Chase Keenan Lafountain, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing.
Michelle Mary Matakis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Dasheik Muhammad, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree assault.
Christopher Allen Oldham Sr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi Drug Court violation.
Alexandra Rose Rada, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Carlos Norberto Santos, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree possession of stolen property.
Mason Douglas Saunders, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Jennifer Lynn Stubbs, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Autumn Renee Sundown, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a controlled substance violation.
Tyler Vance Vogel, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Joseph Kirk Walls, booked by the Lynden Police Department for conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
Comments