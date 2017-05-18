Whatcom County Jail report for May 17, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 17, 2017
Bryan Alan Amsberry, booked by the Ferndale and Blaine police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Alexander Fitzgerald Boudwin, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Danny Butterfield, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Shuante C. Cook, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of bail jumping.
Daniel Lewis Cope, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
Steve Rodriguez Inacio, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jake Suchannon Johnnie, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct, disobedience of a court order and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Ricki Lee Kiefer, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Edward Scott King, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Dawn Marie Lange-Slater, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and third-degree theft.
Randy Taylor McCoy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Alan John Morris, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jacob Lloyd Orcutt, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Cassandra Lea Ouellette, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence and drug possession.
Jessica K. Peeples, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession.
Jerome Lenorda Powell, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Michele Renee Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Kris Allen White, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
